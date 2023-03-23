Crews searching for Bear Flat-area residents after vehicle was found in Tonto Creek

Officials are searching for Bear Flat-area residents after their vehicle was found in Tonto Creek Wednesday Morning.

The occupants of the vehicle have not yet been found and are believed to be traveling with a pet.

"Rescue efforts in the are complicated and extremely dangerous due to the weather conditions and flooding," the Gila County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

The identities of the occupants have not yet been released.

Officials with the USDA Forest Service Law Enforcement say an elderly couple was reported missing after leaving for Payson from Bear Flat. Gila County Sheriff's Office has not explicitly confirmed the missing couple were the ones inside the vehicle.

Bear Flat is located approximately 19 miles east of Payson.