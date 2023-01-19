Crews rescue dog that fell 30 feet into crevice in Navajo County canyon

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ — A harrowing experience for a dog on a walk in Navajo County had a happy ending thanks to rescue crews in the area.

Sheriff’s officials were called to the Little Painted Desert Park near Winslow around 10 a.m. on Monday for a woman needing help in the area.

Officials say the woman was walking her two dogs near a canyon when one of them fell from the edge. She was unable to locate the dog or tell if it was hurt, NCSO said.

Navajo County Sheriff's Office

Officials found the dog, Lila, whimpering from about 30 feet below the surface, so the Joseph City Fire District Rope Rescue Team was called to help retrieve her.

Crews safely rappelled into the crevice and rescued the dog.

Fortunately, Lila did not suffer any injuries during the incident.