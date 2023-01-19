Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Crews rescue dog that fell 30 feet into crevice in Navajo County canyon

The pup had fallen into the crevice while on a walk
Navajo County dog rescue
Navajo County Sheriff's Office
Navajo County dog rescue
Posted at 9:06 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 11:12:57-05

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ — A harrowing experience for a dog on a walk in Navajo County had a happy ending thanks to rescue crews in the area.

Sheriff’s officials were called to the Little Painted Desert Park near Winslow around 10 a.m. on Monday for a woman needing help in the area.

Officials say the woman was walking her two dogs near a canyon when one of them fell from the edge. She was unable to locate the dog or tell if it was hurt, NCSO said.

325488344_941336656807966_580459544903268392_n.jpg

Officials found the dog, Lila, whimpering from about 30 feet below the surface, so the Joseph City Fire District Rope Rescue Team was called to help retrieve her.

Crews safely rappelled into the crevice and rescued the dog.

Fortunately, Lila did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

326102095_870832154121686_2806234465028946253_n.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get all the resources, tips, and tools you need to sort the facts from misinformation.