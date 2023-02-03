Couple and their dog rescued after stuck in ice and snow for two nights

An elderly couple and their dog, who went missing Tuesday, were rescued Thursday after spending two nights trapped in ice and snow.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says he couple, Mike and Catherine Pena took their ruck out to Palace Station, 17 miles south of Prescott.

The couple got stuck on the way home and had to spend two nights in their vehicle.

Officials say the couple conserved their fuel and had food and water with them.

The couple were found with the help of 20 volunteers, who spent 87 hours searching.

Officials say Mike and Catherine were air lifted and Daphnee the Dashchund was driven out by YCSO volunteers.

No injuries have been reported as a result of this incident.

"We cannot stress enough to bring adequate food, water, maps/gps (preferably of the area being adventured), flashlights, battery life for cell phones, clothing layers, and sun protection," says YCSO.