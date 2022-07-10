Cottonwood PD: New York woman arrested after pursuit

COTTONWOOD, AZ — Cottonwood police say a woman from New York has been arrested Saturday following a pursuit involving several police agencies.

Officials say multiple people had called police saying there was a woman, identified as 47-year-old Laura Duffy, driving erratically. Police later found that Duffy's driver's license had been revoked and was not allowed to drive a vehicle.

Sedona police say they located the woman and attempted a traffic stop. When she did not stop, officers followed her for several miles before calling Cottonwood police for assistance, as Duffy had driven outside of Sedona city limits.

Cottonwood police followed Duffy's vehicle and attempted multiple stops, but she did not stop and ran through a red light, almost hitting other vehicles, according to officials.

Due to officer's safety concerns, Cottonwood police stopped following the vehicle.

Duffy then drove into Clarkdale, where Clarkdale police began following her.

Clarkdale police say Duffy drove the wrong way on SR 89A.

Duffy's vehicle was eventually stopped using stop sticks to deflate two tires and a pursuit intervention technique. Police say Duffy's vehicle spun and came to a stop, but Duffy tried to get away by backing into a police vehicle.

The vehicle was eventually pinned and officers were able to arrest Duffy, according to officials.

Duffy was previously stopped in June by Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers for obstruction of public thoroughfare and driving the wrong way on Interstate 40.

Duffy now faces charges of felony flight, aggravated assault on law enforcement, endangerment, criminal damage and resisting arrest.