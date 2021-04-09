Community rallies after robbery of Camp Verde nonprofit animal sanctuary

CAMP VERDE, AZ — The community of Camp Verde rallied to help a local nonprofit senior animal sanctuary after it was recently robbed of some equipment.

The Animal Guardian Network (AGN) is a sanctuary that homes almost 100 senior, special needs and hospice animals that are mostly livestock.

AGN recently had a John Deere Gator vehicle stolen that is used to distribute bales of hay to feed the animals, the sanctuary said in a release.

Three days after the theft, officials said word of the theft got around the community and the stolen Gator was found but barely operable.

“People offered to help in different ways like lending or donating equipment, offering rewards leading to an arrest, and pitching in to help distribute bales of hay,” says Carrie Singer, founder and president of AGN.

The incident had such an impact on the community, a letter asking for help was sent to John May, chief executive officer for John Deere.

“The letter reached a top executive who felt compelled to help,” says Singer. “Arizona Stotz Equipment dealers came together and each contributed to provide AGN with a 2019 HPX615E Gator, retail value of $12,000 for a total purchase price of $3,000.”

Hector Albarran, consumer products sales manager for Stotz Equipment, a family-owned John Deere dealership, helped figure out how to provide the replacement.

Albarran, along with other Stotz employees, worked with eight Arizona stores in sharing in the donation of an HPX615E Gator.

Tim and Genevieve Manatt of Cedar Falls, Iowa, also generously donated the money to cover the donation.

For more information or to donate, click here.