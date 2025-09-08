Colorado man dead after crashing car over rim of Grand Canyon, officials say

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say one person is dead after a car crashed over the rim of the canyon on Sunday.

Officials say its dispatch center received reports of a vehicle with one person inside that went over the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead around 12:40 p.m.

Crews responded to the area and located Steven Drew Bradley, 27, of Colorado, about 300 feet below.

Bradley's body was recovered and taken to a medical examiner.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.