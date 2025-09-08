Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Colorado man dead after crashing car over rim of Grand Canyon, officials say

The incident is under investigation
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
OTE SK Trailhead.jpg
Posted

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — Grand Canyon National Park officials say one person is dead after a car crashed over the rim of the canyon on Sunday.

Officials say its dispatch center received reports of a vehicle with one person inside that went over the rim near the South Kaibab Trailhead around 12:40 p.m.

Crews responded to the area and located Steven Drew Bradley, 27, of Colorado, about 300 feet below.

Bradley's body was recovered and taken to a medical examiner.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen