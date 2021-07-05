Watch
Coconino National Forest to reopen Tuesday with some fire restrictions

Coconino National Forest/public domain
Lockett Meadow in 2019.
Coconino National Forest - Lockett Meadow
Posted at 3:28 PM, Jul 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-05 18:31:22-04

After being closed for almost two weeks, the Coconino National Forest is reopening starting Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Recent rainfall in all three districts of the forest was a deciding factor in resuming operations, according to the Forest Service.

The forest originally shut down due to dry conditions and increased fire danger.

Stage 2 fire restrictions, that prohibit certain activities, will be in place as the park resumes operations.

Some of these restrictions prohibit starting fires and smoking unless it’s in an enclosed vehicle or building.

You can find a full list of Stage 2 restrictions by clicking here.

Although the forest-wide closure is being lifted, specific closures around active wildfires like the Backbone and Rafael fires will remain in place.

Click here to find a detailed list of closure areas.

