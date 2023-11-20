Child rescued after encountering mountain lion while hiking in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, AZ — A 12-year-old boy was rescued after encountering a mountain lion on a Cottonwood area trail while hiking over the weekend.

The Cottonwood Police Department says they received a call for assistance from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A child hiking in a forest west of Chuckwalla in Cottonwood told officials that he saw a mountain lion. The child said the mountain lion continued to linger in the same area as him.

Cottonwood police say the boy was able to provide GPS coordinates to officers in order for them to find him quickly. Officers were able to respond and escort the child to safety. Officers did not see the mountain lion while helping the child out of the area, but police say his familiarity with the area and training on what to do shows the report was likely true.

Police say the boy's training and quick thinking were crucial to ensure his well-being.

The department has the following recommendations for hikers who may encounter a mountain lion:

"Hike in groups and make noise to reduce the chance of surprising wildlife. If you encounter a mountain lion, do not run. Instead, stand tall, wave your arms, and speak loudly. Always inform someone about your hiking plans and expected return time."