Child killed, other minors injured after UTV crash in Coconino County

Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 05, 2022
FOREST LAKES, AZ — An eight-year-old girl has died after a crash involving an off-highway vehicle near Forest Lakes.

On Sunday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office received reports of an accident involving an off-highway vehicle on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes.

As deputies headed to the scene CPR was performed on a juvenile patient. An eight-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another eight-year-old girl and two 14-year-old females were injured and had to be flown to Phoenix Children's hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

All of the patients are from the Phoenix area, according to CCSO.

No other information has been provided.

The incident remains under investigation.

