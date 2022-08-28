Child dead, four others hurt after three-vehicle crash involving school bus on I-40 in Apache County

APACHE COUNTY, AZ — A child is dead and four other people are hurt after a school bus was involved in a three-vehicle crash on I-40 in Apache County Sunday morning.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the bus was slowing down for a prior accident involving a commercial vehicle. That's when a semi truck reportedly rear-ended the bus.

The impact took the school bus into the commercial vehicle.

19 people were on the school bus, according to DPS.

They say one of the occupants, a juvenile, died in the crash. Four other occupants of the bus were seriously hurt. DPS did not specify whether those four people were also juveniles.

Eastbound I-40 is closed for the accident. Traffic is being diverted through Holbrook to SR 180 to St. Johns, and then up SR191 to I-40. Westbound traffic remains open.

The victim's identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.