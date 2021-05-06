Chance to hunt bison at Grand Canyon draws 45k applicants

More than 45,000 people have applied for one of a dozen spots to help thin a herd of bison at Grand Canyon National Park.

The odds aren't as good as drawing a tag to hunt the massive animals on land adjacent to the park, but they're far better than getting struck by lightning or winning the Powerball.

The National Park Service opened a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to hunt bison at the park's North Rim.

The National Park Service says because of the density and expected growth of the bison herd on the North Rim, they’re concerned it could impact park resources like water, vegetation, soils, and visitor experience.

“Reducing the herd size will protect the park ecosystem, resources, and values,” NPS said in a statement.

The opportunity drew applicants from around the country.

The application process is now closed. Volunteers who are selected will be notified in mid-May.

In addition to removal, NPS says Grand Canyon National Park biologists began piloting live capture and relocation in 2019. Since the program began, 88 animals have been captured and relocated to five American Indian Tribes through an agreement with the Inter-Tribal Buffalo Council.