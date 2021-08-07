Bullhead City police lieutenant dies after battle with COVID-19

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Bullhead City police are mourning the loss of one of their own this weekend.

In a Facebook post, police said Lieutenant Nick Sessions died Friday night due to COVID-19 complications.

Lt. Sessions served the Bullhead City Police Department for more than 22 years.

"You could always count on Lt. Sessions for a laugh and a story, often both at once. He epitomized pride, dedication, honor and commitment," the department said in the post. "He put his all into helping others – fellow officers and community members alike – and doing it with a smile and wry humor. Everywhere he worked, Lt. Sessions gained the respect and friendship of all who knew him."

The department said Sessions briefly served in the United States Army and began his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer in LaVerne, California in 1993.

He joined the Bullhead City Police Department in January 1999 and worked in numerous duties until he was promoted to Lieutenant in 2008.

"Above anything else, he had a strong faith in God that led him through life and loved his family deeply. To the Sessions family, you will always be part of our Bullhead City Police Department family. We will be there for you in the days, weeks and months to come," the department added.