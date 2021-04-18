Watch
Body pulled from river ID'd as a missing Bullhead City man

Posted at 8:59 AM, Apr 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-18 11:59:30-04

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities say a body recovered from the Colorado River has been identified as a missing Bullhead City man who was in a boating accident.

Police in Bullhead City says they received a call of a body floating down the river near the Palo Verde Meadows Marina around 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife assisted in recovering the body.

Authorities say the body was positively identified as 62-year-old James Edward McCloskey who went missing in the river on April 8 after being thrown off a boat.

Authorities say two men were ejected from a boat that was spinning out of control near the Camino Del Rio area.

One of the men made it to the shoreline, but McCloskey did not.

