Body of missing camper last seen in July found near Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ — The body of a missing camper, who was last seen in July, was located near Prescott over the weekend, according to officials.

On Saturday at 2 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a body found in the Bannie Mine area near Walker, which is located on the outskirts of Prescott, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was determined to be camper Patrick Higgins who went missing on July 12.

Authorities say Higgins was last seen four-wheeling with friends when their vehicle became stuck.

Higgins reportedly hiked out of the area on his own the next morning and was not seen since.

A YCSO Search and Rescue team made their way to the area where Higgins was located but due to the difficult terrain and limited daylight, the body was recovered Sunday morning.

Three volunteers stayed overnight with Higgins' body until a YCSO and a DPS helicopter hoisted the body out the ravine at 9:45 a.m.

“Our Search and Rescue Teams have unfortunately been very busy this summer, and most people don’t realize that the members are all volunteers,” said Sheriff David Rhodes, in a statement.

“Yet even with all the time they have put in over the last few weeks, these compassionate people offered to stay with Mr. Higgins all night. We are all lucky to have such dedicated volunteers and public safety professionals willing to give their time and risk their own safety to make sure Patrick and others are brought home to their families,” Sheriff Rhodes said.