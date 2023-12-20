BNSF investigating train derailment in northern Arizona

ADAMANA, AZ — A train derailment is under investigation in northern Arizona.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning near Adamana, Arizona, which is located northeast of Holbrook.

BNSF railroad officials confirmed to ABC15 that one locomotive and 21 cars carrying mixed freight derailed.

No injuries were reported and there was no public danger after the incident, officials say.

Apache County Sheriff’s Office says a county road in the area was shut down after the derailment but has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.