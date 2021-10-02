Watch
Arizona city celebrates London Bridge's 50th anniversary

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE -This Oct. 14, 2020 file photo shows the landmark London Bridge in Lake Havasu City, Ariz. Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the resort town along the Colorado River. Scheduled October events include a parade, powerboat racing, theater and musical performances, sports competitions and a garden brunch and tea. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin,File)
LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — Lake Havasu City is playing up its roots with a month of celebratory events marking the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge after its piece-by-piece rebuild in the western Arizona resort town along the Colorado River.

Scheduled October events include a parade, powerboat racing, theater and musical performances, a costume contest and sports competitions.

Lake Havasu City founder Robert McCulloch purchased the stone bridge in 1968 for approximately $2 million and had it transported by ship and truck from London in pieces.

That process and reconstruction took three years, leading to the October 1971 dedication.

