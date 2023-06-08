23 train cars derail from freight train in Coconino County

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ — 23 train cars have derailed from a freight train in an overnight crash east of Williams in Coconino County.

BNSF Railway says it happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night..

The cars involved reportedly sustained heavy damage.

The train cars involved were reportedly carrying a variety of new vehicles, including cars, trucks and vans.

No injuries have been reported.

There's no word on how long it will take to clean up the incident.

BNSF Railway released the following statement to ABC15:

"BNSF Railway can confirm that at approximately 11:20 pm on June 7th, approximately 20 automobile cars derailed in Williams, AZ (35 miles west of Flagstaff, AZ). No injuries or haz mat involved. Cause is under investigation."

