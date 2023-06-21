14-year-old girl drowns in Colorado River after falling off inflatable tube in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — A 14-year-old girl has died after she fell into the Colorado River in Bullhead City Tuesday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the Riverside Casino boat dock on the Nevada side of the river for an incident involving a watercraft, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

Officials say a 14-year-old girl from Downey, California, was rescued from the water after she was pinned underneath an inflatable tube and piling of the Laughlin Bridge.

She was administered CPR and taken to Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where she later died. Officials say the girl was wearing a life vest.

Witnesses told police the girl was riding on an inflatable raft while it was being towed by a personal watercraft. They said the girl was tossed off the tube and the watercraft capsized.

Impairment and negligence do not appear to be factors in the incident, Bullhead PD said.

Police say the operator of the watercraft owned it and was experienced.

No other injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.