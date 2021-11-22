Watch
12-year-old skateboarder struck, killed by car in Coconino County

Posted at 6:49 PM, Nov 21, 2021
KACHINA VILLAGE, AZ — A 12-year-old boy has died after sheriff officials say he was struck by a car while riding a skateboard in Coconino County Sunday.

Just before 1 p.m., deputies with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of Kachina Trail and Canyon Loop in Kachina Village.

The incident was reported involving a vehicle and a 12-year-old boy who was riding a skateboard.

Authorities arrived at the scene and crews performed CPR on the boy.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with investigators and impairment was not suspected during the initial stages of the investigation, sheriff officials said.

Blood test results for the driver remain pending.

No other details were provided.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating the incident.

