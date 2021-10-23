Watch
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $108 million sold in Lake Havasu City

Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 15:41:00-04

LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ — WINNER! WINNER! Check your tickets, Arizona!

One lucky person bought a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $108 million in north Lake Havasu City this week.

The ticket was bought at the Desert Martini store located at 2120 McCulloch Boulevard Wednesday.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

“We are excited to see this ray of Arizona sunshine as we celebrate our second-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner,” said Gregg Edgar, Arizona Lottery Executive Director. “This is a life-changing moment for this lucky winner and it also means millions of dollars to our state’s economy, to this winner’s community, and to the vital programs and services funded by Arizona Lottery ticket sales.”

The ticket remains unclaimed as of Saturday due to the Arizona Lottery being closed for the weekend.

Players have 180 days to redeem their reward.

If you have the winning ticket contact the Arizona State Lottery's Office.

