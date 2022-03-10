Woman missing after horse returns from Rio Verde ride alone, MCSO says

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials are looking for a horse rider who failed to return home from a ride in the Rio Verde/Scottsdale area.

Fifty-eight-year-old Jillian Underschultz was reported missing Wednesday evening after her horse returned to her home without her.

Underschultz reportedly took the horse out around 2:30 p.m., and when the horse returned about two hours later, Underschultz was nowhere to be found.

MCSO says Underschultz typically rides around 144th Street and Hawknest Road.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, and a helmet shaped like a cowboy hat. She may possibly have a blue jean jacket or a black and red checkered jacket.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 120 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes.

MCSO

MCSO is currently searching for Underschultz. Officials say they do not need the public's help in the search at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.