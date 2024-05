SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale and Phoenix firefighters are working to rescue a woman in serious condition after falling on Tom's Thumb trail.

The 34-year-old woman was rock climbing at the time and fell approximately 40 feet. Firefighters say the woman was wearing a helmet at the time of her fall.

Firefighters say Aircraft Rescue Technicians will be using a helicopter to work to reach the woman.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest information.