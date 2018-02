SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in an alley in Old Town Scottsdale on Monday morning.

Scottsdale officers were called to an alley in the area of Saddlebag Trail and Camelback Road to check out a call of an unconscious person. Police found the victim, a woman, who was deceased.

She has since been identified by police as 33-year-old Loring Sendejas. Officials say her body did not show any obvious signs of trauma.

Her cause of death has not been determined. Police are investigating.