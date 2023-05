SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Somebody's magic rubbed off on a Powerball ticket that quadrupled their winnings.

In Monday's drawing, a player matched four-out-of-five numbers and 4x added Power Play.

Because of the added play, their $50,000 winning turned into $200,000.

The winning numbers were: 09, 38, 48, 52, 68, Powerball: 25

The ticket was sold in Scottsdale at Frys Food Store, located at 4842 E. Bell Road.

Contact the Arizona Lottery to claim your prize.