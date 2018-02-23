What to see at the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show at WestWorld of Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - One of the top horse shows in the world is happening right now in the Valley.

Just take a couple thousand of the best horses and add 200,000 people and you have the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show. There are horses and their owners representing all 50 states and several countries.

About total of 2,500 horses are at Westworld of Scottsdale, Feb. 15-25, 2018.

This year marks the 63rd year for the Arabian Horse Show.

It started at the Biltmore in Phoenix where Arabian horse owners got together to showcase their animals. It has since turned into one of the largest events in the Valley and one of the most prestigious horse shows in the world.

Janice McCrea Wright heads up the horse show and says the Valley has strong ties to the oldest breed of horses.

"Gainey Ranch was an Arabian horse farm," said McCrea Wright. "McCormick Ranch was an Arabian horse farm. It's interesting how much Arabian horses are in the fabric of the Valley."

Georgia Toft brought her horse to Scottsdale from Australia. "To put this into perspective, if you want to become famous on the big screen you go to Hollywood," said Toft. " If you want to become famous in the Arabian horse industry, you come to Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show."

The event is open to the public and kid-friendly. The event wraps up on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at WestWorld of Scottsdale. View the website for more information.

