West Valley construction company fined after worker dies in bee attack

State report found worker-safety violations at Scottsdale job site
The ADOSH report said the Goodyear-based company exposed three employees to bees without providing protective equipment and without telling them of potential hazards.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A construction company is facing $15,370 in worker-safety fines after bees attacked employees at a Scottsdale job site in July and one worker died.

C&J Builders Inc. was cited by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH) for worker-safety violations connected to the July 7 incident. The ADOSH report said the Goodyear-based company exposed three employees to bees without providing protective equipment and without telling them of potential hazards.

One of the men, 65-year-old Nicolas Lopez Zoto, died.

ABC15 reached out to C&J Builders for comment, but has not yet received a response. The company has an opportunity to try to appeal the citations and fines.

