WATCH: Friend of Scottsdale police detective killed in line of duty speaks to ABC15

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — "I just want people to know that he's a hero. I think that word gets thrown around a lot," said Chris Ellis. His friend, Scottsdale Police Detective Ryan So, died in the line of duty Thursday night.

Detective So served in the U.S. Navy and was a 9-year veteran of the Scottsdale Police Department.

"I think he was a hero to his kids, to his wife, and his parents, but it's not very often that a peer is a hero to you," Ellis continued.

Ellis has known Detective So for years, and their families had planned to get together for Father's Day weekend.

Ellis got word on Thursday night when Det. So was rushed to HonorHealth in Scottsdale. The Police Department called the ordeal a critical incident, later confirming the special assignment unit So was a part of was returning from a search warrant arrest when the team was unloading the police vehicle. The department said Detective So was moving a bag from the vehicle when a rifle in that bag fell to the ground, hit the pavement and discharged, striking him. Detective So later died at the hospital from his injuries.

"He was a groomsman in my wedding, stood with me at my Dad's funeral. I ran an Iron Man a few years back and he was at the finish line with me. My kids call him Uncle Ryan, so that's been hard too," Ellis stated.

Detective So leaves behind a wife and three young daughters, and Ellis said his best quality was his ability to be everything to everyone in his life. "To see him in uniform, bulletproof vest and all these things... and then to see him so tender with his little girls..." said Ellis.

Support from the law enforcement community, and the rest of the community, has been overwhelming in the best way possible, Ellis said.

He hopes So's legacy will live on in those who knew and loved him. As the detective's longtime friend choked back tears, he shared, "Think the way he lived, we'd be a lot better off if more people lived like that."

