VIDEO: Wrong-way driver stopped on L-101 in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Phoenix Police officer helped stop a wrong-way driver along the Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Friday morning.

The driver was first spotted headed northbound in the southbound lanes near SR-51 and Greenway Road around 2 a.m. Shortly after, he was caught on an Arizona Department of Transportation camera going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Scottsdale Road.

At first. the officer on a motorcycle wasn't able to get his attention. After a short drive, the officer finally got him to pull over. Department of Transportation officials showed up and the driver was put through a sobriety test. Moments later he was hauled away in handcuffs.

Fortunately, no collisions were reported and there were no injuries during the incident.