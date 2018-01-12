VIDEO: Wrong-way driver stopped on L-101 in Scottsdale

abc15.com staff , Allison Rodriguez
5:41 AM, Jan 12, 2018
scottsdale | northeast valley

ADOT video shows a driver traveling on the L-101 in Scottsdale before being pulled over by a motorcycle officer.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Phoenix Police officer helped stop a wrong-way driver along the Loop 101 in Scottsdale early Friday morning. 

The driver was first spotted headed northbound in the southbound lanes near SR-51 and Greenway Road around 2 a.m. Shortly after, he was caught on an Arizona Department of Transportation camera going eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Scottsdale Road. 

At first. the officer on a motorcycle wasn't able to get his attention. After a short drive, the officer finally got him to pull over. Department of Transportation officials showed up and the driver was put through a sobriety test. Moments later he was hauled away in handcuffs. 

Fortunately, no collisions were reported and there were no injuries during the incident. 

