Valley Special Olympic athlete remembered one year after his death

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — "In loving memory of Scott Harkness. Your kind and gentle soul will never be forgotten," read Patrick Harkness, brother of Scott.

Harkness tells us several local dedications were put up over the past year in memory of his older brother.

"It's amazing the impact that he had in the community and the community's reaction to what happened to him," said Harkness.

Scott was with friends at Zipps Sports Grill on February 6th - something he did almost every weekend. Unfortunately, he never made it back home.

Police say Scott was walking along Camelback Road, near Hayden, when he was shot and killed.

The special olympian trained and volunteered at Club SAR for years, a fitness center run by the City of Scottsdale.

"For him it was everything… this was his life and for us, it was a huge help because he did so much around here," said James Curry.

Curry is a recreation leader for the city and says Scott would stop by the same time every day. He would help move heavy equipment and set up for classes but more importantly, he was a friend to all.

"Scotty was very outgoing and he would do anything to help anybody at any time," added. Curry.

His spirit is still felt throughout Club SAR as Scott's brother gave them an urn for display.

"I wanted to make sure that those that were very special to Scott, and who had treated him very well through the years, had something to remember him by," said Harkness.

Scott was part of the Special Olympics and loved all sports, especially golf. His brother is making sure that is part of his legacy.

"Special Olympics was huge to Scott through his whole life and I know how important of an organization it is for those with special needs," said Harkness.

As for the shooting, a man was arrested days later. Police say they linked him to the gun used in the crime.

The motive still remains a mystery one year later. The accused killer is set to go to trial in a few months.

