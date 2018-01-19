Valley school finally gets playground promised to students after donors step up

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - It's what these students have been waiting for. On Friday, it was their first time getting to enjoy a playground they were promised.

"They've been waiting with baited breath," said Robin Sweet, who heads up the school for autistic students. "'When are the swings coming? When are the swings coming?' The children would ask."



Sweet ordered the playground months ago after a very generous donor stepped up to pay for the $65,000 equipment. When it came time to pay for the playground; however, the donor changed their mind and didn't pay.

Sweet had to deliver the bad news to students and parents.



"It was a little humiliating and embarrassing," said Sweet. "Our parents know that my word is my honor and when I commit to something I'm going to do it. I had no idea how we were going to pull it off."



The playground would sit in storage until the school could write a check. After our story first aired in November 2017, an anonymous donor stepped up and donated $5,000.

From there the donations kept coming in. The school was able to raise enough money to secure a loan for the rest of the money to buy the equipment.

As for the donor, Gateway hasn't heard a peep from them since. They're just hoping they see this story.