Valley golf course makes ‘America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses' list

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — One Arizona golf course is being recognized as one of the best in the country, according to Golf Digest.

Last week, Golf Digest released its 2023 list of ‘America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.’

Scottsdale’s The Estancia Club took the #70 spot on the list.

Its entry on the Golf Digest site reads: "Positioned beneath the north slopes of Pinnacle Peak and routed to provide a variety of uphill and downhill shots and a change of direction on almost every hole, Estancia is an easterner’s version of rock-and-cactus architecture, with wide turf corridors, few desert carries and greens wilder than most."

No other Arizona course made the list this year. However, our neighboring state of Nevada had its Shadow Creek (North Las Vegas) course take the 27th spot on the list. Many California courses were also recognized.

If you want to check out the best of the best on The 'Greatest Golf Courses' list, you'll probably want to take a trip to destinations along the East Coast.

Golf Digest says the courses are scored in six categories: Shot Options, Challenge, Layout Variety, Aesthetics, Conditioning and Character.

The list has been published since 1966, taking evaluations from nearly 2,000 panelists.