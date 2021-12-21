Valley family searching for heroes who helped daughter in crash

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The search for a hero.

A Valley family is on a mission to find the person who jumped into action to help their daughter who was badly injured in a crash.

"My daughter was struck by a car as she was biking," says Stephanie Heitmeyer, mother of the injured cyclist.

A devastating crash turned into a life-saving moment.

"She was thrown to the pavement, was badly injured and someone stopped...pulled her out of the roadway," says Heitmeyer.

Stephanie Heitmeyer detailed what happened to her daughter Jennifer, last Wednesday morning at Scottsdale Road and McCormick.

Jennifer, who's an avid cyclist, was left with a fractured pelvis and clavicle, a shoulder injury, and several broken ribs.

"I was so thankful. Here's this person who risked their life, who came to my daughter's aid, while the person who hit her kept on driving," says Heitmeyer.

Heitmeyer wanted to say, "thank you" so she took to social media with that mission.

"People report lost dogs, lost kids. So, I put, 'I'm looking for a lost angel,'" says Heitmeyer.

The response from the community has been overwhelming and Heitmeyer was able to find exactly who she was looking for.

"She said her eyes were open, but nothing was registering, and she called 911. I said, 'Abby, you're my angel' and she said there was another angel. She said there was another lady who stopped as well," says Heitmeyer.

Heitmeyer is now trying to find that second person who also stepped up to help. She hopes to meet them both in person one day.

"I will wrap my arms around her when I can. I just, I don't know what else to do," says Heitmeyer.

As for the driver in this case, police are investigating and trying to track that person down.