Valley attorney helping refugees from Afghanistan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale attorney is helping Aghan refugee find safety in Arizona.

"It was really sad and scary to think he might not even make it and surreal to be with him right now," said Darius Amiri, an immigration attorney with the Rose Law Group.

Recently, Amiri helped a translator from Afghanistan nicknamed Zabi and his fiance get out of the country.

Zabi spent years working with the U.S. military before the country was taken over by the Taliban.

When asked about the living conditions in Afghanistan, Zabi compared it to "living in hell."

Still, Zabi remained optimistic. "Honestly, I never thought we weren't going to make it," he said.

Amiri said he has several cases involving people in Afghanistan but getting them approved and out of the country is difficult without a U.S. embassy.

According to the state's Department of Economic Security, Arizona has been approved to receive more than 1,600 refugees from Afghanistan.

As of Tuesday, they've received about 300.

"He's the only one we're able to get into U.S. custody and pass the Taliban, guards, and checkpoints," Amiri said.

According to Amiri, his father immigrated from Iran in the 1970s. He told ABC15 he takes pride in being able to help other immigrants.