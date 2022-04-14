Watch
United Kingdom teenager arrested in connection to Valley threats

Posted at 7:45 AM, Apr 14, 2022
SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say a teenager in the United Kingdom has been arrested after making a series of threats to Scottsdale schools and businesses.

The threats were made by phone on April 8 and 11, by someone saying they were armed and would “shoot up” a school.

Each threat was fully investigated and determined to not be credible, but some schools did go into temporary lockdown as a precaution.

Some of the businesses and schools impacted included Tommy V’s, OHSO Distillery, Desert Schools Federal Credit Union, Scottsdale Preparatory Academy, Notre Dame Preparatory Academy, Scottsdale Unified School District Office, Pima Traditional School, Hohokam Elementary, Cheyenne Traditional School and Cochise Elementary.

The teen was arrested near Manchester, England, on April 12.

Officials say the person accused of making the threats is also accused of distributing indecent images of children online.

Scottsdale police say he will remain in the UK and will go through the UK justice system.

