Two construction workers rescued from 25-foot trench Monday in Scottsdale; both expected to be OK

Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01 16:05:32-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Two construction workers who fell down a 25-foot trench Monday morning in Scottsdale were rescued and are expected to be OK, according to the Scottsdale Fire Department.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Fire Department said construction crews were working on installing a sewage pipe when one of the workers fell in the trench. A second worker went down to help his colleague and became stuck.

One person was injured and taken to the hospital, Scottsdale Fire said in a tweet.

It happened near 91st Street and Happy Valley Road.

