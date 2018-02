SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Steep liquidation sales start this week at several Toys 'R' Us locations, including Arizona, with opening discounts on some merchandise up to 30 percent off.

The retailer confirmed to ABC15, liquidation sales start Wednesday in Arizona at the following stores:

Paradise Valley, 12801 N Tatum Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Scottsdale, 9139 E Talking Stick WY, Scottsdale, AZ 85250

Tucson, 4619 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85705

Mesa, 1764 S Signal Butte Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209

Yuma, 801 W 32nd St, Yuma, AZ 85365

In September 2017, Toys 'R' Us declared bankruptcy.

The toy chain is expected to close a fifth of all of its U.S. stores.

Toys 'R' Us joins a long list of other brick and mortar stores that have closed stores including: Payless, RadioShack and Gymboree.