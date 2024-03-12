Three people from Chile arrested for north Scottsdale burglaries

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police have arrested three more suspects related to the South American Theft Groups (SATG) that has been targeting neighborhoods in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Chandler, Gilbert and Paradise Valley.

These new arrests occurred after police observed suspicious activity between 8:40 p.m. Sunday and 6:30 a.m. Monday in north Scottsdale around Pima and Yearling roads.

Police first arrested a woman after she was seen driving a vehicle out of a neighborhood Sunday evening. She has been identified as 32-year-old Grecia Romanduski Gaete Castillo, from Chile.

Two males were arrested by officers Monday morning in the desert area near Pima and Jomax roads during a search of the area by a police helicopter. They have been identified as 23-year-old Sebastian Jesus Parraguez Soto of Santiago, Chile, and a 17-year-old male from Santiago, Chile.

None of the suspects were armed at the time of their arrest, police said. They have all been booked into the Scottsdale Police Jail on conspiracy and burglary-related charges.

Scottsdale PD is working to determine if these three cases are related to other known cases in Scottsdale.

