Thieves break into Scottsdale Midas store, steal customer vehicles

Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-01 14:05:46-04

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police are investigating after a Midas automotive shop was broken into Thursday night.

Scottsdale Police Department officials say employees showed up to the store Friday morning near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard to find it had been broken into.

A manager of the store tells ABC15 that someone broke in through the back door, and stole three customers' vehicles, tools and expensive machinery. Scottsdale PD confirms that vehicles were stolen.

No other details were released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

