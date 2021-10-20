Supply chain issues impact Valley businesses

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Valley toy store says they haven't been receiving their full shipment of products because of a disruption in the supply chain.

"The popular things are the things are the hardest to get right now," said Stephen Rometty.

He and his wife own Old Town Candy and Toys in Scottsdale.

"So now you have to fill those places with other things and luckily we got enough stuff here we can do that," he added.

The store has been open for nearly a decade but the owners said they've never had issues like this.

"The little lollipops with the scorpions -- something I've carried for the whole 10 years -- I have not been able to get them for the last eight months," Rometty said.

According to the National Federation of Independent Businesses, 90% of small businesses are being affected by problems with their supply chain.

Rometty told ABC15 that even his suppliers don't know when they'll get stuff in. He suspects that some of their items are on the docks in cargo containers waiting to be unloaded.

"So when you would make a large order, say for stuffed animals, we used to get the whole complete order, now we'll get partial and they just kind of trickle in," he said.

Rometty said he's fortunate that tourists have been coming back to the area after a slow 2020.

Still, he hopes to have problems resolved before the holidays and Spring Training.