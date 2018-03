SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Are you looking for a new job? Sprouts Farmers Market is planning to hire 150 people to open its new store in Scottsdale.

The new store will be located near Scottsdale and Doubletree Ranch roads.

In partnership with Snagajob, Sprouts is holding job fairs with walk-in interviews on Friday, March 9 and Saturday, March 10.

Open positions include bulk clerks, deli clerks, bakery clerks, grocery clerks, vitamin clerks, and more.

Friday and Saturday's job fairs will go from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Interviews will take place at the Embassy Suites, 4415 E Paradise Village Pkwy., S Phoenix, AZ 85253.