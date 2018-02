SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Scottsdale police say there are several road restrictions after a serious crash on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred near Hayden and McKellips roads around 10 a.m.

Air15 video from the scene showed two vehicles with serious damage. There is no word on how many victims were involved, but police say injuries are serious.

McKellips Road is shut down from the Loop 101 to Hayden Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.