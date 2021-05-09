Seen her? Scottsdale police looking for missing teen with autism

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen with autism.

Police say 14-year-old Alyiana Rodregiz was last seen Saturday at 3:20 p.m. near Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall.

Alyiana is described as Native American, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a dark green shirt with brown lettering, black tights, reading glasses, a white mask, black shoes and she walks with a slight limp.

Anyone who has seen Alyiana or has information is asked to contact the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.