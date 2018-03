SCOTTSDALE, AZ - ABC15 went behind the scenes of local production studio Sneaky Big Studios Monday morning. We also got to see what it's like inside their recording studio.

The space features:

540 square feet of full soundproof and vibration-isolated space

Full-time, soundless air conditioning

Movable sound panels and a floating concrete floor for ideal acoustics

5.1 surround sound in production room

Wide variety of the latest audio equipment from Sennheiser, Lectrosonic, K-Tek

The stage and recording facility is perfect for any audio project including:

Narration

Singing

Music – solo artist or full band

Voiceover

To book a session or to learn more about Sneaky Big Studio’s full list of capabilities, click here or call 480-360-8480.