See inside Harkins' private luxury movie theater in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - At first glance, you'd have no idea what's behind the freezer door and you wouldn't think anything of it.

Just that there's simply a freezer, If you could even find it. However, after further inspection, you'd be brought into a private luxury screening room.

Down a hallway, through a door marked "Private," and into "The Freezer" -- it's a movie experience like no other. With 16 luxury reclining movie seats, a total of 24 people can be inside the theater and watch any movie you'd like, even live television.

The theater will cost you $900 for three hours but includes popcorn, non-alcoholic drinks, your own personal attendant and whatever you'd like to watch. Guests can purchase alcoholic beverages along with additional hot and snack food items for extra.

The screening room is so luxurious, it's the most expensive theater on a per-foot basis ever built by Harkins Theaters and is the only one in the company located at the Scottsdale Camelview at Fashion Square location.

To book "The Freezer," call 480-947-8778 or visit www.Harkins.com. Reservations are required.