Watch
NewsNortheast Valley NewsScottsdale News

Actions

Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to signing, submitting dead mother's 2020 election ballot

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona Attorney General's Office
Tracey Kay McKee.jpeg
Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 12:23:32-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale woman has pleaded guilty to signing and submitting her dead mother's ballot in the 2020 general election.

64-year-old Tracey Kay McKee entered a guilty plea to a felony count of attempted illegal voting for casting a vote in the name of a deceased person through an early ballot in 2020, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

On January 26, McKee appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court and admitted to signing Mary Arendt's name to an early ballot envelope and mailing it to Maricopa County on or between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3, 2020.

McKee is the daughter of Arendt, who died on Oct. 5, 2020, and therefore was not eligible to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.

McKee is due back in court March 2, for a scheduled sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV