Scottsdale woman pleads guilty to signing, submitting dead mother's 2020 election ballot

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Scottsdale woman has pleaded guilty to signing and submitting her dead mother's ballot in the 2020 general election.

64-year-old Tracey Kay McKee entered a guilty plea to a felony count of attempted illegal voting for casting a vote in the name of a deceased person through an early ballot in 2020, according to the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

On January 26, McKee appeared in Maricopa County Superior Court and admitted to signing Mary Arendt's name to an early ballot envelope and mailing it to Maricopa County on or between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3, 2020.

McKee is the daughter of Arendt, who died on Oct. 5, 2020, and therefore was not eligible to vote in the Nov. 3, 2020, General Election.

McKee is due back in court March 2, for a scheduled sentencing hearing.