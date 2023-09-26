Scottsdale Unified School District town hall hopes to solidify critical bond extension

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The Scottsdale Unified School District is asking voters to keep the money flowing to support school programs in areas where the state has fallen short.

A bond approved in 2019 is up for renewal. It officially expires in two years, but the district can put renewal on the ballot this November. If it fails, they can try one more time in November 2024.

The bond money is a critical lifeline, generating $7.3 million a year, used to support all-day free kindergarten, music, art, and PE at all grade levels, and pays for some teacher salary increases.

Homeowners have paid a tax of about $174 a year for the average home estimated around $500,000. A 'yes' would extend the tax with no increase.

SUSD will host its last town hall on the issue Tuesday night at Chaparral High School at 6 p.m.

October 9th is the last day to register for the November special election, which will be by mailed ballot only.