Scottsdale Unified new clear bag policy for sporting events

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale Unified will have its first football game Friday at Coronado High School.

"I'm very excited to be back on the field cheering," says Yarely Flores, a cheerleader at Coronado H.S.

With that comes a new policy to better protect those at all sporting events, the district is now requiring clear bags in order to enter the venue.

Yarely Flores says it's a comforting feeling for athletes, like herself.

"It does make me feel a lot safer because I know that back then, it wasn't really... nobody really took it seriously but with everything going on in Uvalde, I think everybody is stepping up, everybody's taking precautions," says Flores.

Scottsdale Unified tells ABC15 game tickets are sold online and during that purchase process, you're reminded of the new bag policy.

Large purses are no longer allowed for fans.

"There are neighboring peer districts that have similar bag guidelines in place and have had success. So, it's not even necessarily ever having to encounter an issue that would cause us to make this decision, but rather just recognizing another opportunity to implement something that will make our sporting events all that much safer," says Kristine Harrington, director of communications & marketing, Scottsdale Unified School District.

The approved guidelines show the clear tote size cannot exceed 12 x 6 x 12. Those in attendance can also bring up to a one-gallon clear plastic bag or, a small clutch.

One parent ABC15 spoke with is in support of that.

"Clear bag is a good idea because you can see what is in it, because with shootings, I think it would prevent shootings," says SUSD parent.

The district is keeping several other safety measures top of mind at its campuses, including keeping doors locked, ID's worn at all times and gates closed. Junior Jazmin Garcia says it's a change for the better and will be attending this week's game between Coronado and Cortez.

"It's really fun to watch so, I don't want anything to ruin that night or anything bad to happen that night," says Jazmin Garcia, junior at Coronado H.S.