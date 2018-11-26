Scottsdale teen becomes published author through Make-A-Wish

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - A Valley teen who dreamed of becoming a published author is overcoming some tough medical challenges to make it happen, thanks to some help from Make-A-Wish Arizona.

"I've been so happy, I've been waiting for this day for a really long time," said Piper Sehman.

A long line greeted the 13-year-old author at the Poisoned Pen in Scottsdale where she happily put her pen to paper.

"I never actually thought I would get here," said Sehman. "To actually publish a book and stuff, it means more than I could put into words."

Her first piece of published work is a sci-fi novel called "Paradox."

"Pretty basic storyline where the heroes go on a physical journey, and they conquer the bad guy," Sehman said.

The story hits close to home for Sehman and her family, ever since doctors discovered a tumor on the right side of her brain. Even after several surgeries, the impact has been debilitating and life-changing.

"There's a lot of bad that's happened, and the good outweighs it," said Nick Sehman, Piper's dad.

Goodness found through Make-A-Wish and the entire community, who came together to make Piper's dream a reality. The act of writing, now more like therapy, for a teen who once feared the future.

"It honestly has changed her life because she spends every spare second writing and kind of dreaming of what she'll do in the future," said Marina Sehman, Piper's mom.

"Keep dreaming, and you have to just do it," said Piper Sehman.

Sehman says she already has a sequel to her book "Paradox" in the works and an idea for a whole new series she hopes to get started on soon.