Scottsdale schools on lockdown after reports of armed person on campus

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police are investigating reports of an armed person on campus at Cactus Shadows High School. At this time, no threats have been located, police say.

The school and neighboring Black Mountain Elementary, both in the Cave Creek Unified School District, are currently on lockdown.



The schools are located near Cave Creek Road and Carefree Highway.

Police say all students are safe and officers are at the scene, and the situation is still active.

"It is important that parents and non-essential personnel DO NOT go to the schools at this time," police said on Twitter.

Officers and detectives continue to search the Cactus Shadows campus to secure it. There were recent reports the "suspect" was at a door of the 300 blg. That was verified to be one of OUR search team members ensuring the door was locked. https://t.co/CJxBko4Bf2 — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) December 2, 2022

"The initial search of the campus is complete. No suspects have been located at this time. Officers are beginning secondary searches and are still on campus. Both campuses remain in lockdown," police have since said.

ABC15

ABC15 aerial footage shows police escorting students out of a building at Cactus Shadow High School. Authorities could be seen pulling chairs and desks out that were barricaded inside the door.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.