Scottsdale police to increase presence at Basis Middle School today

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say there will be an increased police presence Tuesday at BASIS Scottsdale, a 5-12 grade school, as they investigate a threat the school received.

According to Scottsdale police, the school near 128th Street and Shea Boulevard received the threat indicating a possible act of violence at the school that would happen Tuesday.

“Scottsdale Police are working with the Basis administration and investigating the credibility of the threat,” Scottsdale police said.

“Threatening violence toward individuals or school facilities are serious crimes, are not funny or humorous, and may carry serious consequences for those responsible in making the threats.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they have no additional information to release.

A letter sent to ABC15 from parents shows students are being told NOT to bring backpack to the campus as the threat is investigated. ABC15 has reached out to the school for additional information and will update this story if any information is received.